Justin Lin quits as director of Fast X after ’10 years, 5 movies’

Filmmaker Justin Lin has decided to exit the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The filmmaker, who has directed many films in the long-running action series, exited the new movie just days after shooting began.

According to Deadline, the split is amicable but is the result of creative differences between the Universal studio and the director. Lin shared the news of her departure from the film, which is officially titled Fast X, in a statement posted on the franchise’s official Twitter account.

“With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining on the project as producer. For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” the filmmaker said.

“On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family,” he added.

Lin, co-writer of Fast X with Dan Mazeau, was set to direct the 10th and 11th film in the franchise, with the 11th film to be the final Fast installment.

He previously directed Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast and the Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

Directed by Vin Diesel, the tenth installment will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, and Sung Kang.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Aquaman’s Jason Momoa are the newest entrants to the franchise.

Fast X has a release date of May 19, 2023.