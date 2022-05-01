Justin Lin’s departure forces Universal to empty the bank

Following the inopportune departure of Justin Lin from the production of FastXthe Universal studios were forced to put their hands in their pockets in order to preserve the production.

There is nothing more complicated than the family, and it is certainly not Dom Toretto who will say the opposite. Already experiencing the absence of Dwayne Johnson from the cast, the tenth and penultimate installment of the vroom-vroom franchise, FastXwhose filming has just begun, was thus amputated from neither more nor less than its director, Justin Lin.

Cornerstone and one of the main architects of the saga since Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift the filmmaker thus communicated on April 27 on the franchise’s Twitter account, to withdraw from the production of this tenth installment, without however specifying the ins and outs of this decision, which is surprising to say the least.

We can imagine the deep catharsis that was filming for Dwayne Johnson

An amicable departure made ” with the support of Universal “in the words of the filmmaker, however, pushing the studio to occupy a position of the most uncomfortable. Indeed, if for the moment a secondary technical team has taken over so as not to slow down the pace of production too muchUniversal is however forced to mandate a replacement for Justin Lin, and quickly if he wishes to keep the release date initially scheduled for May 19, 2023.

variety reported that while waiting to find the filmmaker who will take up the half-extinguished torch of his predecessor, the studios have been forced to put their hands up to the elbow in order to preserve the actors and technicians left in suspense. A dead end which, according to the expertise of other studios having experienced similar circumstances, would amount to between 600,000 and no less than 1 million dollars per day of filming stopped.

The family forced to pass the time on set by playing 1, 2, 3 sun

A sum that has something to cringe, especially since the first part of this diptych finale already has a budget of $200 million. The most logical option (and surely the least expensive) would surely be to call back on the field one of the filmmakers who has already signed one or more of the previous episodes. James Wan, F. Gary Gray, and David Leitch being however already occupied with other projects, the business seems delicate.

As for Rob Cohen, who launched the franchise smelling of motor oil, sweat and gunpowder in 2001 with the very first Fast & Furious, has since been charged multiple times with sexual assault. What remove the filmmaker, who has not produced any footage since 2018, potential replacements.

And on whether a second director credit to add to Vin Diesel’s resume could have excited fans, that the latter retain their ardor, because it will not be so. The actor may have made a first feature film in 1997 (Strays for those who are interested), Universal is probably looking for a filmmaker with a bit more experience to keep the course of this ultra-big production. To be continued.