Justin Lin’s departure from ‘Fast 10’ will cost $1 million a day

Yesterday we learned of the abrupt and strange departure of the director justin lin of the production of Fast Xthe new installment of the saga fast and furious with Vin Diesel. Lin, linked to the license for years, was going to be in charge of conducting the last two film episodes, but has decided to step aside and give up the directing chair. Now, as sources quote Varietythe delay in filming, that the second unit try to take it as best it can, cost between $600,000 and $1 million to Universal.

The Fast saga is at a crossroads and that costs Universal money

At this time, the saga Fast&Furious is currently at a crossroads. The sudden departure of the director of Fast XJustin Lin, has been a corporate earthquake. Universal is working to find a replacement to match, and it remains to be seen what paths the film will take once between the new filmmaker to work with Diesel and his family. The problem with this exit from the film is that filming was just starting, and the break has generated some chaos in production. While it is true that the second unit will try to advance the work a bit by filming some of the scheduled sequences, the main unit is completely paused. And that costs a lot of money.







The sources cited by Variety indicate that this break could cost Universal between 600,000 and 1 million dollars a day, the most pessimistic estimates being even more plausible in view of the equipment, locations and materials rented and purchased for the filming of the tenth installment of one of the most recent movie blockbusters. Fast X is scheduled to be released in 2023, after previously being delayed by about a month. While it’s unclear at this time exactly when production will begin, the film’s cast and crew have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

“ The second unit tries to advance the schedule of scenes but the delay of Fast X in its main unit is evident

Fast Xwhich has names already established in the saga such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theronconfirmed the arrival of new faces of the stature of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior. “With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST-Xwhile I remain in the project as a producer”, commented the filmmaker, who, although not directing the film, will be closely monitoring the film.