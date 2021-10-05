Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors: the cover of the song by Cyndi Lauper for Trolls

True Colors is a song, recorded by Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick in duet, for the soundtrack of the film Trolls.
The piece is the second extracted from the soundtrack of the film, after the international success obtained by Can’t Stop the feeling (with Timberlake solo). You can listen to the song below and, to follow, read the lyrics and translation. By clicking on the opening photo, instead, a live performance of the song.
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors, Lyrics
You with the sad eyes
Don’t be discouraged
Oh I realize
It’s hard to take courage
In a world full of people
You can lose sight of it all
And the darkness inside you
Can make you feel so small
But I see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful,
Like a rainbow
Show me a smile then,
Don’t be unhappy, can’t remember
When I last saw you laughing
If this world makes you crazy
And you’ve taken all you can bear
You call me up
Because you know I’ll be there
And I’ll see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful,
Like a rainbow
[Whisper:] Can’t remember, when I last saw you laugh.
If this world makes you crazy
And you’ve taken all you can bear
You call me up
Because you know I’ll be there
And I’ll see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors
True colors are shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful,
Like a rainbow.
