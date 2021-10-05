Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors: the cover of the song by Cyndi Lauper for Trolls

True Colors is a song, recorded by Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick in duet, for the soundtrack of the film Trolls.

The piece is the second extracted from the soundtrack of the film, after the international success obtained by Can’t Stop the feeling (with Timberlake solo). You can listen to the song below and, to follow, read the lyrics and translation. By clicking on the opening photo, instead, a live performance of the song.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors, Lyrics

You with the sad eyes

Don’t be discouraged

Oh I realize

It’s hard to take courage

In a world full of people

You can lose sight of it all

And the darkness inside you

Can make you feel so small

But I see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful,

Like a rainbow

Show me a smile then,

Don’t be unhappy, can’t remember

When I last saw you laughing

If this world makes you crazy

And you’ve taken all you can bear

You call me up

Because you know I’ll be there

And I’ll see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful,

Like a rainbow

[Whisper:] Can’t remember, when I last saw you laugh.

If this world makes you crazy

And you’ve taken all you can bear

You call me up

Because you know I’ll be there

And I’ll see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors

True colors are shining through

Loading... Advertisements

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful,

Like a rainbow.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors, Translation

You with sad eyes

Don’t be discouraged

Oh I realize that

It is difficult to take courage

In a world full of people

You can lose sight of everything

And the darkness inside you

It can make you feel so small

But I see your true colors

shine through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to show them

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful

Like a rainbow

Show me a smile then,

Don’t be unhappy, I don’t remember

When I last saw you laughing

If this world drives you crazy

And you have undergone everything you can endure

you can call me

Because you know I’ll be there

And I will see your true colors

shine through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to show them

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful

Like a rainbow

I don’t remember when I last saw you laughing

If this world drives you crazy

And you have undergone everything you can endure

you can call me

Because you know I’ll be there

And I will see your true colors

shine through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to show them

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful

Like a rainbow

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to show them

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful

Like a rainbow