News

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors: the cover of the song by Cyndi Lauper for Trolls

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

True Colors is a song, recorded by Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick in duet, for the soundtrack of the film Trolls.

The piece is the second extracted from the soundtrack of the film, after the international success obtained by Can’t Stop the feeling (with Timberlake solo). You can listen to the song below and, to follow, read the lyrics and translation. By clicking on the opening photo, instead, a live performance of the song.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors, Lyrics

You with the sad eyes
Don’t be discouraged
Oh I realize
It’s hard to take courage
In a world full of people
You can lose sight of it all
And the darkness inside you
Can make you feel so small

But I see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful,
Like a rainbow

Show me a smile then,
Don’t be unhappy, can’t remember
When I last saw you laughing

If this world makes you crazy
And you’ve taken all you can bear
You call me up
Because you know I’ll be there

And I’ll see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful,
Like a rainbow

[Whisper:] Can’t remember, when I last saw you laugh.

If this world makes you crazy
And you’ve taken all you can bear
You call me up
Because you know I’ll be there

And I’ll see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors
True colors are shining through

Loading...
Advertisements

I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to let them show
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful,
Like a rainbow.

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, True Colors, Translation

You with sad eyes
Don’t be discouraged
Oh I realize that
It is difficult to take courage
In a world full of people
You can lose sight of everything
And the darkness inside you
It can make you feel so small

But I see your true colors
shine through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to show them
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful
Like a rainbow

Show me a smile then,
Don’t be unhappy, I don’t remember
When I last saw you laughing

If this world drives you crazy
And you have undergone everything you can endure
you can call me
Because you know I’ll be there

And I will see your true colors
shine through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to show them
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful
Like a rainbow

I don’t remember when I last saw you laughing

If this world drives you crazy
And you have undergone everything you can endure
you can call me
Because you know I’ll be there

And I will see your true colors
shine through
I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to show them
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful
Like a rainbow

I see your true colors
And that’s why I love you
So don’t be afraid to show them
Your true colors
True colors are beautiful
Like a rainbow

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
920
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
846
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
810
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
797
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
796
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
786
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
785
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
771
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top