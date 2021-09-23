Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will return to sing together in Trolls 2!

Universal and DreamWorks have announced the sequel to the hit animated film

There Universal Pictures and the DreamWorks they announced that Trolls 2 will arrive in American theaters starting April 10, 2020. It is also official that Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick will return to give voice to the two protagonists, respectively the grumpy Branch and the incurable optimist Poppy. It has not yet been announced whether Timberlake will also return to take care of the music, but it does not seem decidedly impossible given that for the first episode he had taken the trouble to produce the music album himself. Recall that his song Can’t Stop the Feeling, in addition to being nominated for an Oscar and opening the ceremony last Sunday, it proved to be a huge commercial success, one of the greatest in the artist’s career.

Directed by Mike Mitchell And Walt Dohrm on a script by Erica Rivinoja, the first Trolls last year it grossed a whopping 340 million dollars worldwide. In addition to the two protagonists, the cast of voice actors was also formed by Russell Brand, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches, Pop icon, Gwen Stefani, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Quvenzhané Wallis And John Cleese. How many of them will return with their own voices in Trolls 2 as well?