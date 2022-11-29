Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, a love story that turns 15

It was in January 2007. The Golden Globe and The witnesses of that meeting say that they were witnessing a real crush. At the end of 2006, Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz had broken off their relationship and, that same year, Jessica Biel had done the same with Chris Evans, the now very famous Captain America and companion of Ana de Armas’ film adventures. He could have been one of the many flirtations that happen at parties that bring together Hollywood actors, but almost 16 years have passed since that first meeting and Today Jessica and Justin are about to celebrate 10 years of marriage.

I know that I will marry this man’

Both Justin and Jessica had just broken up with their respective partners, so It was possible to think that his could not last and being just a transitional romance, but from the beginning they took it very calmly. The singer asked the actress out over the phone and, years later, he publicly acknowledged that he had to be tenacious and insist for her to say yes.

In any case, it seems that Jessica was also convinced to take the plunge, as she revealed in a chat with the showman James Corden. He recalled that, in those early stages of his love affair, he wrote an email to his partner in which he said that he should cancel a meeting for a romantic reason: “I know that I will marry this man, and you cannot say no to your future husband.”

The more than five years they spent the time between that meeting at the Golden Globes and their wedding more apart than together, as each had to attend to their busy professional schedules. Justin started his film career, in parallel to the musical one, and triumphed in 2010 with The social network, in which he gave life to the co-founder of Napster Sean Parker. A year later she co-starred in Bad Teacher with his last ex, Cameron Diaz. Jessica, who had just succeeded with The ilusionist, shot while he was still with Chris, he was involved in hits like Next either Valentine’s stories. In this last gave life to a publicist with no luck in love: nothing to do with reality.

A fairytale wedding with a very special song

They got married on October 19, 2012. in Savetrelli di Fassano, in Italy, in one of the most romantic weddings in living memory. Jessica was spectacular with her Giambattista Valli pink strapless dress, and he wore the formal black tuxedo. On his way down the aisle he played a song that Justin composed exclusively for her, very far, both in tone and in motive, from cry me to river the one he dedicated to his ex, Britney Spears, with whom he formed one of the most media couples of the turn of the century when he was still part of the group ‘N SYNC.

Silas and Phineas, his other two loves

Two and a half years after getting married Silas, the couple’s eldest son, was born. who is seven years old today. Phineas, the second, was born in July 2020. After his arrival, the marriage went through a small crisis that they immediately managed to overcome. Today, the couple goes out of their way for the two little ones, whom they keep away from the media spotlight, and they combine their demanding professions with the upbringing of both.

A constant support

About to celebrate 10 years as a married couple and 16 as a couple, The complicity that both give off is incredible in each of his red carpet appearances. And it is that, as people in the industry, they know the importance of having someone who understands, respects and supports your profession. Not only that: they also collaborate together when they can. It is common to see them supporting all kinds of charitable causes, but also in the professional field: Jessica, an entrepreneur who knows how to take a step forward when appropriate, appeared in the video clip of Man on the Woods, the single that gives its name to her husband’s latest album, where they appear together dancing a kind of waltz. Who knows if then they remembered their first dance as a couple while it was playing A Song for You, the song with which the singer also congratulated his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary. There are already ten and the magic continues to shine like the first day.

