Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, a love story that turns 15

It was in January 2007. The Golden Globes were being held and Witnesses to that meeting say that they were witnessing a real crush. At the end of 2006, Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz had broken off their relationship and, that same year, Jessica Biel had done the same with Chris Evans, the now famous Captain America and companion in Ana de Armas’ film adventures. He could have been one of the many flirtations that happen at parties that bring together Hollywood actors, but almost 16 years have passed since that first meeting and Today, Jessica and Justin are about to celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at a recent charity gala

I know I will marry this man’

Both Justin and Jessica had just broken up with their respective partners, so it was possible to think that his might not last and being just from a transitional romance, but from the beginning they took it very calmly. The singer asked the actress out on the phone and, years later, he publicly acknowledged that he had to be tenacious and insist for her to say yes.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2002

Anyway, it seems that Jessica was also convinced to take the step, as she revealed in a chat with the showman James Corden. He recalled that, in those early stages of his love, he wrote an email to his partner in which he said that he had to cancel a meeting for a romantic reason: “I know I’m going to marry this man, and you can’t say no to your future husband.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in 2008

The more than five years The time between that meeting at the Golden Globes and their wedding was spent more apart than together, since each had to attend to their busy professional schedules. Justin started his film career, parallel to the musical one, and triumphed in 2010 with The social network, in which he gave life to Napster co-founder Sean Parker. A year later she co-starred Bad Teacher with his last ex, Cameron Diaz. Jessica, who had just made it big with The ilusionist, shot while she was still with Chris, she was on hits like Next either Valentine’s stories. In this last gave life to a publicist with no luck in love: nothing to do with reality.

Jessica Biel kissing her husband on the cheek

A fairytale wedding with a very special song

They were married on October 19, 2012 in Savetrelli di Fassano, in Italy, in one of the most romantic weddings in memory. Jessica was spectacular with her pink strapless Giambattista Valli dress, and he was wearing the formal black tuxedo. On his way down the aisle he played a song that Justin exclusively composed for her, a long way, both in tone and in motive, from cry me a river, the one he dedicated to his ex, Britney Spears, with whom he formed one of the most popular couples at the beginning of the century when he was still part of the group ‘N SYNC.

Chris Evans and Jessica Biel in 2003

Silas and Phineas, her other two loves

Two and a half years after marriage Silas, the eldest son of the couple, was born. who is seven years old today. Phineas, the second, was born in July 2020. After his arrival, the marriage went through a small crisis that they immediately managed to overcome. Today, the couple goes out of their way for the two little ones, whom they keep away from the media spotlights, and they combine their demanding professions with the upbringing of both.

Jessica and Justin with friends, dressed as the group ‘N SYNC

constant support

About to celebrate 10 years as a married couple and 16 as a couple, It is incredible the complicity that both give off in each of his appearances on the red carpet. And it is that, as people in the industry, they know the importance of having someone who understands, respects and supports your profession. Not only that: they also collaborate together when they can. It is common to see them supporting all kinds of charitable causes, but also in the professional field: Jessica, an entrepreneur who knows how to step forward when appropriate, appeared in the video clip of Man on the Woods, the single that gives its name to her husband’s latest album, where they appear together dancing a kind of waltz. Who knows if then they remembered their first dance as a married couple while it was playing A Song for You, the song with which the singer also congratulated his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary. There are already ten and the magic continues to shine like the first day.

Close-up of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who rests his head on her shoulder.

