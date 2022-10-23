Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, a marriage made of “ups and downs”, the actress confides

Louise Thewys



On Friday April 22, Jessica Biel indulged in a few secrets about her relationship with her husband, Justin Timberlake.

Almost 10 years! During a recent interview with “Access Hollywood”, Jessica Biel opened up about her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The couple, parents of two boys, Silas (7) and Phineas (2), married in October 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Puglia, Italy. And if, like any relationship, both have encountered “ups and downs”, the 40-year-old mother confided to being the “happiest”.

“I sometimes feel like those years have passed in the blink of an eye. And other times I’m like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years is so many years in someone’s life,'” she said, admitting to being “very proud.” The actress also opened up about the various hardships they faced as a couple. “I’m very proud of everything we’ve been through and I’m still so happy and I still love my life with him so much.”

“I made a serious error in judgment”

And obstacles, the couple has known. At the end of 2019, during a somewhat drunken evening, Justin Timberlake had been photographed very close to actress Alisha Wainwright, his partner in the film “Palmer”. After the publication of these pictures in the tabloids, the 38-year-old singer publicly apologized to his wife and relatives.

“A few weeks ago, I made a serious error in judgement. But let it be clear: nothing happened between me and my colleague. I drank way too much that night and I regret my driving. I should have been suspicious. This is not the example I want to show my son. I apologize to my wonderful wife and my entire family for putting them in such an embarrassing situation, and I am now focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote on his account. Instagram, December 4, 2019.