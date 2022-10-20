Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate 10 years of marriage in love

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel They celebrate this October 19 their tenth wedding anniversary. Through social networks, the singer and actor, dedicated a heartfelt message to his wife and mother of his two children and accompanied the publication with a series of photographs with which he recalled the time they have spent together.

“10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, beautiful human! Run again!”, wrote.

Photo: Instagram @justintimberlake

In the photos you can see the couple in love sharing fun moments together. In some of them, the glamor is evident, while in others both wear casual looks because they were captured in the daily activities that they participate in as a family.

Jessica Biel was not far behind and shared her husband’s publication in her Instagram stories, which she accompanied with the legend “10 years”. She also published a series of photos with her beloved and an emotional message: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run back, baby. Run back. I love you.”

Photo: Instagram @jessicabiel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel married in 2012, in Italy. They currently have two sons, Silas Randall and Phineas, ages 7 and 2, respectively.

The also actress once shared that the secret to having a successful marriage was that they have never stopped being a couple and they enjoy going out alone as much as when they were dating.

Photo: Instagram @justintimberlake

“He always tells me: ‘We may be married, but we have to keep dating’And it’s very true,” he said.

Video: Justin Timberlake recalled emotional moments with Jessica Biel