Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel declare their love on social networks for their 10 years of marriage

Tin wedding for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The couple celebrated this Wednesday, October 19, their 10 years of marriage. More in love than ever, they shared tender messages on their respective social networks. “ 10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, beautiful human! “wrote the actor accompanied by a series of photos of the couple.

>Also discover: Jessica Biel mom: at 40, she confides in her children she had with Justin Timberlake… Photos

Renewal of vows in Italy

Jessica Biel also shared some photos of their daily life accompanied by a nice statement. ” Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! I like you “, can we read in the caption. The actress also tells us in story that the couple renewed their vows this summer during a ceremony in Italy. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met in 2007. After a brief separation in 2011, the actor proposed to her in Montana in December of the same year. ” We were in head-to-toe snowboard gear, beanies, gloves, etc. We go back to the property to check the condition of the foundations. And suddenly, he gets down on his knees and sinks into the snow. And he looks at me and holds this ring, it was adorable, surprising, hilarious…“, had confided the actress last may in the” Late Late Show “by James Corden. They finally married just under a year later, in October 2012. Together they had two children Randall, born in 2015 and Phineas, born in 2020.