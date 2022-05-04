Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Enjoy the Sun and Sand on a Romantic Getaway to Los Cabos

The famous American couple was captured by paparazzi while enjoying warm weather and water activities in Cabo San Lucas

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur (BCS)). According to the British media, dailymail, the famous marriage composed by the musician Justin Timberlake and the actress Jessica Biel was enjoying the sun and good weather in Baja California Sur, where they were seen sharing romantic moments by the sea.

The couple was captured in a passionate kiss, while they took a little sun; she sporting a pink printed 2-piece dress and he in a casual look, which was armed with a white printed shirt and a baseball cap.

In the afternoon, the 40-year-old actress put on a long-sleeved suit, which she used to surf some waves on the coast of Cabo San Lucas; For his part, the singer and producer chose to stay in the luxury resort.

It should be remembered that the couple began dating in 2007, after meeting at Prince’s Golden Globes after-party; The Shinner star and the 10-time Grammy winner were together for 4 years before announcing their engagement.

Finally, until now it is unknown how long they will be enjoying the South Californian landscapes; however, it turned out that their children have not been observed, so it is presumed that it was a couple’s trip.

With information from Daily Mail