Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel go on a date on the red carpet at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala: photos

Date night! Weather Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel tend to keep a low profile, the married couple stepped out in style at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)’s annual gala.

Timberlake, 41, and the Dulce The actress, 40, attended the event on Saturday, October 8 to honor local health heroes and philanthropists. The gala, which was organized by chris pine and his father, Robert Pine – took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The former ‘NSync singer hugged Biel, whom he married in 2012, as they arrived on the red carpet. the Seventh Heaven alum, meanwhile, dazzled in a long black dress with beaded and feather details, while Timberlake looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The CHLA gala, which raised more than $5.5 million to support pediatric healthcare and research initiatives, even featured a surprise musical performance by the “Mirrors” singer. Timberlake and Ella, a 4-year-old hospital patient, sang a medley of their biggest hits and well-known covers for the crowd.

The “Senorita” musician and Biel have been together since 2007, often sharing updates about their long-lasting love.

“Sometimes I feel like 10 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” he said. summer catch the actress sprouted to Access in April. “We have had our ups and downs like everyone and I am very proud of that, and I continue to be the happiest and love my life.”

The couple eventually expanded their family, welcoming sons Silas and Phineas in April 2015 and July 2020, respectively.

“Phineas really came at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple,” a source told us exclusively. Us Weekly in August 2021. “They both admit that having two children has been harder than they expected, but the good thing is that they have really bonded. Jessica says that Justin has stepped up, they are a great team.”

The source added at the time: “They are both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say being a mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had.”

Timberlake and Biel primarily reside in the singer’s native Tennessee, often doting on their children.

“It’s so interesting. It’s so much fun. The conversations that I am having now with my 6-year-old son are great,” he said. Sinner told the producer about motherhood during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “He is a real person who says the funniest things and is very sensitive and tender. It’s so interesting to see some of that happen and the little guy is just cute as hell.”

