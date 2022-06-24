Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, romantic trip to Paris

Far from the United States, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have settled in France for Fashion Week. Thursday, June 23, the couple went to the Cour Carrée du Louvre to attend the Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2023 men’s fashion show. Arrived hand in hand, the two lovebirds posed for the photographers before going to the catwalk, where they notably found the stylist Nicolas Ghesquière, Bernard Arnault or even Edgar Ramirez. Also in the game for a very rare outing: Omar Sy and his daughter Selly (21).

For the occasion, the 41-year-old American singer opted for a flashy red and blue short-sleeved shirt, wide black pants, as well as a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. The 40-year-old actress was dressed in a black skirt, an original black and gold top, matched with heeled ankle boots and a handbag. All of course signed Vuitton. Comfortably seated in the front row, the duo was able to attend the last collection of designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021. A fanfare show punctuated by the texts of rapper Kendrick Lamar repeating “Long Live Virgil”.

What’s next after this ad

The parade ended and once changed, the couple took advantage of a moment for two in the streets of Paris. After having lunch at the Café de l’Esplanade, the lovers took a stroll in the capital. Married since 2012 during a sumptuous ceremony organized in Puglia in Italy, the happy parents of Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (1 year old) therefore left the children at home for a trip.

What’s next after this ad

Also in pictures: Justin Timberlake backs Jessica Biel for her new ‘Candy’ series