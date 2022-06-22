Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share photos of their children very discreetly

Jessica Biel celebrated the Father’s day sharing a discreet family photo. Jessica Biel, married to Justin Timberlakesince 2012, welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015. In July 2020, The Daily Mail reported that she had given birth to a second child, but neither the singer nor the actress confirmed the news until six months later, when Timberlake opened up about his second son, Phineas, in The Ellen DeGeneres Show“It’s amazing and so cute. No one sleeps,” she said then, “but we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and we couldn’t be happier, so thankful.”

Now, almost two years after becoming the parents of two children, Biel took to her Instagram account to praise her husband and share a strategic photo of the entire gang. “To the world, you are a father. But to your family, you are the world,” she captioned the photo on June 19. “We love you, honey. Thank you for being our everything.”

Like many famous parents, there’s a reason Biel and Timberlake try to keep posts about their kids to a minimum: “I try to be mindful of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private, but we want to make sure that they can be kids for as long as possible,” Timberlake said during an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert by Dax Shepard, in January 2021, according to CNN.

However, on June 19, Justin Timberlake also shared a photo of Silas and Phineas, writing, “My two favorite tunes. ❤️❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

Biel recently opened up about the ups and downs of her marriage to Timberlake in an interview with Access Hollywood. “Sometimes I feel like these 10 years have flown by, in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my God, 10 years, that’s a really important amount of time in someone’s life.’ I am very proud of it and I am still the happiest loving my life.”

