Justin Timberlake apologizes for awkward dance that went viral

After a performance that greatly amused Internet users, the 41-year-old singer decided to humorously apologize on his Instagram account.

You had to dare. It was in a casual outfit and with a smile on his face that Justin Timberlake apologized for missing his dance on Beat Ya Feet, during the Something in the Water Festival in Washington DC. Mocked by many Internet users after his questionable performance, Jessica Biel’s husband chose self-mockery to justify his choreography.

Justin Timberlake apologizes in his Instagram story Instagram screenshot /@justintimberlake

“I wanted to apologize for two reasons”, explains the singer, showing his two feet in an Instagram story. Before continuing: “I had a long conversation with each of them and asked them never to do this to me again. I will now watch these two little guys and everything will be fine”. The father of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1, ended his video with a “I love you” to his 65.2 million subscribers.

In video, the performance of Justin Timberlake at Something in the Water Festival

A social media star

Since his performance, Internet users have had a great time on social networks. Between humor: “Why Justin Timberlake dances like me dancing to his songs in a nightclub”.

Sorry: “America wanted to ruin Janet Jackson’s career for this guy.”

And protection: “I think everyone forgot that Justin Timberlake did that”.

The 41-year-old singer will have proven that the best defense remains humor.