Justin Timberlake apologizes for his viral dance in khaki pants

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake went viral for all the wrong reasons and now he apologizes.

The singer was caught performing an awkward dance routine during a performance in Washington on Wednesday, and his response was hilarious.

“Washington, I want to apologize to you for two reasons: this and this,” he said on his Instagram Stories zooming in on his feet. “I had a long conversation with both of them, individually, and told them, ‘Don’t ever do that to me again.'”

He then addressed the khaki pants he was wearing which some fans described as nerdy and daddy vibes.

“Dad in a wedding dance guy,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Maybe it was the khaki pants. It was a real khaki vibe,” she joked.

Timberlake promised that his feet “would do just fine” in the future. He added some memes of himself in action on the pants.

His mishap occurred during Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival.