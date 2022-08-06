Justin Timberlake apologizes for his weird dance… Jessica Chastain refused to be paid for “Armageddon Time”…

June 23, 2022

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have separated (but there is hope for reconciliation)

It’s over between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. For now anyway! The model and the sportsman, in a relationship since 2020, would have decided to break up when Kim Kardashian’s little sister believes that they were no longer really on the same wavelength.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. They’ve had discussions about their future but they’re not on the same page,” a friend of Kendall Jenner told ET Online. However, all is not lost since, according to this same anonymous source, they remain in love and could get back together at any time. Wait and see?

Justin Timberlake apologizes for his weird dance

What stung Justin Timberlake during the Something in the Water Festival? Ridiculed on social media after trying (and failing) to transcribe the iconic Washington DC dance, “Beat Ya Feet”, (the clip is here and shows a slightly clumsy newscast), the artist felt compelled to apologize by video.

“DC, I want to apologize to you for two reasons: this, and this,” he started, pointing in the direction of his feet.

“I had a long discussion with both of them, individually. And I said, “Never do that to me again.” Maybe it was my daron pants. I had a real daron vibe. But I promise you that I will make amends. I’m going to focus on those two guys and get them back on track,” he concluded.

Fault confessed is half redressed ? It’s ok this time!