Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears after 20 years

Justin Timberlake dedicated a social post to his ex Britney Spears, apologizing about 20 years after their relationship ended.

They were one of the most loved couples in American showbiz, if not the most loved of those years. In the midst of their musical success, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears they lived a love story that lasted 4 years, from 1998 to 2002. He was still a member of the musical group ‘N Sync, she had already established herself as the princess of pop music. The two stars had met years earlier during the Mickey Mouse Club and theirs was one of the most talked about relationships in the entertainment world.

Today, about 20 years after the end of that tormented love story, the singer – married to actress Jessica Biel – has decided to to apologize publicly to Britney Spears for everything that happened at the time of their breakup. He spread rumors about a betrayal, thus going to tarnish Britney’s reputation and image. “I know I have failed” says the singer today.

Justin Timberlake’s apology to Britney Spears

After their romance ended, Justin brought charges against Britney, thereby ruining her public image. The press was very hard on the young pop star, and many of the singer’s fans accused Justin of using their darling just to give a boost to his solo career, which was just starting around that time. After the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, the singer has finally decided to apologize to his colleague.

“I am terribly sorry for the period of my life when my actions fueled the problem” Justin wrote on social media, “Where I spoke out of turn or didn’t speak when I should have”. It’s still: “I know I didn’t do enough in those moments, I know I have benefited from a system that justifies misogyny and racism ”. He then apologizes to Britney, saying that he loves her and who nurtures a great deal with him respect.

