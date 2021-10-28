News

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears after 20 years

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Justin Timberlake dedicated a social post to his ex Britney Spears, apologizing about 20 years after their relationship ended.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2002 (Getty images)

They were one of the most loved couples in American showbiz, if not the most loved of those years. In the midst of their musical success, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears they lived a love story that lasted 4 years, from 1998 to 2002. He was still a member of the musical group ‘N Sync, she had already established herself as the princess of pop music. The two stars had met years earlier during the Mickey Mouse Club and theirs was one of the most talked about relationships in the entertainment world.

Today, about 20 years after the end of that tormented love story, the singer – married to actress Jessica Biel – has decided to to apologize publicly to Britney Spears for everything that happened at the time of their breakup. He spread rumors about a betrayal, thus going to tarnish Britney’s reputation and image. “I know I have failed” says the singer today.

READ ALSO >>> Great fear for Justin Timberlake: it’s about his children

Loading...
Advertisements

Justin Timberlake’s apology to Britney Spears

justin timberlake britney spears
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002 (Getty images)

After their romance ended, Justin brought charges against Britney, thereby ruining her public image. The press was very hard on the young pop star, and many of the singer’s fans accused Justin of using their darling just to give a boost to his solo career, which was just starting around that time. After the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, the singer has finally decided to apologize to his colleague.

READ ALSO >>> Britney Spears’ hard outburst: “They follow me everywhere”

I am terribly sorry for the period of my life when my actions fueled the problemJustin wrote on social media, “Where I spoke out of turn or didn’t speak when I should have”. It’s still:I know I didn’t do enough in those moments, I know I have benefited from a system that justifies misogyny and racism ”. He then apologizes to Britney, saying that he loves her and who nurtures a great deal with him respect.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

863
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
716
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
698
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
617
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
582
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
484
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
479
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
472
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
373
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
370
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top