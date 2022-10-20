Justin Timberlake celebrates 10 years of marriage to Jessica Biel

The singer spoke in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 19, of his 10-year marriage to the actress. The opportunity for him to sing the praises of his wife.

It already seems a long way off, the time when Justin Timberlake, seen hand in hand with his filming partner Alisha Wainwright, was wreaking havoc on his marriage. It was in November 2019: three years later, everything is fine. The singer indeed celebrated his 10 years of union with his wife, Jessica Biel, on Wednesday, October 19.

In video, the awkward performance of Justin Timberlake at Something in the Water Festival

The artist has thus published on his Instagram account five photos and two videos on which the couple appears in turn eating spaghetti, drinking wine, picking grapes or posing on the red carpet. A series of shots embellished with a laudatory caption with regard to the actress.

“I love you, beautiful human!”

“10 years is not enough! wrote the interpreter of SexyBack. You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, beautiful human! We put that back !” A post already “liked” by more than a million people, and commented on by Paris Hilton.

“You are so cute together! wrote the businesswoman. Happy 10e anniversary !” Actress Beverley Mitchell, who played Lucy Camden in seven at home (1996), alongside Jessica Biel, split a declaration of love: “I love you! she enthused. Happy birthday to one of my favorite couples!”

The “Adventure of a Lifetime”

Married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, Jessica Biel has also published several photographs in which the couple is hiking, relaxing in a bathrobe or posing with sunglasses. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! she captioned the post. We’re doing it again, baby. WE PUT THAT BACK ! I like you.”

Mother of their children Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, Jessica Biel spoke in April of these ten years of marriage, in an interview with Access Hollywood. “Sometimes I feel like ten years have passed in the blink of an eye and other times I’m like, ‘My God, 10 years is a really big chunk of someone’s life. ‘one”, she had analysed. I’m really proud of it all.”