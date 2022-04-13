Justin Timberlake didn’t want to ‘shade’ Britney Spears when asked about her pregnancy – Up News Info

The “SexyBack” singer wasn’t trying to be negative when a paparazzi asked him what he thought of his ex’s pregnancy.

Justin Timberlake was not trying to cast shade on Britney Spears, when he told a paparazzi to “go away” when he asked about the “Toxic” singer’s recent pregnancy announcement. The video featured the ‘Rock Your Body’ popstar walking down the street, when someone filming asks about her ex’s recent pregnancy, via Page 6. A source close to Justin, 41, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he is ‘happy’ for Britney, 40, but is ‘tired’ of being asked questions every time she has a major event in her life.

The source explained that Justin was excited for his ex and didn’t want him to tell the person filming to “stop it” to be seen as negative. ” justin is absolutely happy for Britney and he knows what an amazing mother she is. It was certainly not his intention to overshadow Britney,” the source said. “The last thing he wants in his life at this point is more drama. »

The source explained that the main reason he may have come across as negative is simply that Justin is tired of being asked about a relationship that ended years ago. “He didn’t want to appear indifferent or angry, but every time Britney hits the headlines, justin is plagued with questions about it. Everyone in Hollywood has exes, and even though they were the couple to watch for a long time, they’re just sick of people always associating them together,” the source said. ” justin has kids and a wife, and he’s clearly moved on. He wants everyone to do it too.

Britney has announced that she is pregnant with her third child and her fiancé’s first Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on Monday, April 11. Kevin Federlin, Britney’s ex-husband and father of her sons Jayden and Sean, shared his best wishes for his ex-wife in a statement from his lawyer the day after the announcement of her pregnancy. The attorney said he “wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy” and “congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they navigate the excitement of planning parenthood together,” in a statement to E! News.