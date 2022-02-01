Justin Timberlake: Happy Birthday to a great artist

IT HAPPENS TODAY – Happy Birthday Justin Timberlake! The musician and actor was born on January 31, 1981 in Memphis, Tennesse and therefore turns 41 today. Let’s retrace his career and life to wish him happy birthday.

Justin Timberlake starts his career very young. In fact, at 11 he took part in the talent show Star Serch and the children’s program Mickey Mouse Club. Precisely in this program will know Britney Spears, his historical girlfriend. In the years ’90 he becomes famous among boys, but especially among girls for being one of the components of the boy band NSYNC which led him to success as a singer. He remains in the band until 2002, the year in which he will split.

After the breakup of the boy band in the early 2000s he released his first solo album entitled Justfield and from that moment Timberlake’s solo career kicks off. Wins in 2004 two Grammy Awards which will be followed by other awards such as, the MTV Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

HIS SUCCESSFUL SONGS

Among his successful songs we cannot forget: Like I Love You taken from his first solo album, Signs in duet with Snoop Dogg of the 2007, Mirrors adapted from The 20/20 Experience of the 2013 and one of the most recent, Can’t stop the Feeling. But the list of his songs that have become world hits is very long.

THE THOUSAND FACES OF JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Justin is known not only for music but also for having appeared on the big screen with such blockbuster films as: In time, which saw him protagonist together with Olivia Wilde And Amanda Sayfried, The Social Network from David Fincher and Bad teacher, comedy with Cameron Diaz to which he was linked from 2003 to 2006.

As seen, Justin has become famous both in the music and in the cinema scene and like every star he has also often been on the covers of gossip newspapers. After being tied to Britney Spears and years later a Cameron Diaz he found his soul mate in the actress, Jessica Biel, with whom, since 2007, he has lived a splendid love story.

THE MARRIAGE WITH JESSICA BIEL

They chose to get married in Puglia In the 2012, they both love Italy very much and have chosen a splendid Apulian masseria as their wedding venue. The two exchanged often holding declarations of love and photos in which they show themselves to their fans more and more happy and in love.

The couple Timberlake – Biel has two children: the first born in 2013, the small Silas Randall and the second born in 2020. There are no details on the second pregnancy, precisely because, thanks to the pandemic period, the two have chosen to live this moment in total confidentiality. We only know that the baby is called Phineas. Justin Timberlake has shown us that he is an all-round artist. His career has been going on for more than 25 years and will surely give us many more successes. In the meantime, we wish him a wonderful birthday.

Happy Birthday Justin!

