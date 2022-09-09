Justin Timberlake: his apologies after his bizarre dance on stage, “I spoke to my feet”

We know Justin Timberlake above all for his scenic abilities… Remember that the husband of Jessica Biel was a showman before getting into comedy. So he wanted to get back into it by offering a choreography to the public, but it didn’t quite go as planned. His performance did not fail to react to the twittosphere and the tweets, each more hilarious than the other, were not long in coming. The 41-year-old man decided to react in turn to his “failed dance”.

Justin Timberlake: an apology at the height of the character

If there is one character trait that the former member of the NSYNC group can boast of, it is humor. He therefore seized on this quality to apologize in his own way for his more than questionable performance on Beat Ya Feet during Something in the Water Festival in Washington DC. Dressed in a simple white t-shirt and blue jogging bottoms, it’s as casual as that that Justin Timberlake appeared in an Instagram story to confuse himself as an excuse. ” I wanted to apologize for two reasons he began, pointing to his feet. ” I had a long talk with each of them and asked them never to do this to me again. I will now watch these two little guys and everything will be fine“, he continued. Before closing his intervention with a simple “I love you”.

Justin Timberlake: these very funny reactions following his performance

Since his demonstration, memes have been popping up all over the place, but Justin Timberlake hasn’t let up. His legendary sense of humor once again comes to the rescue of his image… Some comments still worth a detour:

“Why Justin Timberlake dances like me dancing Justin Timberlake in a nightclub”

Why does Justin Timberlake now move like me dancing to Justin Timberlake at the club? pic.twitter.com/bOVc8MPg7a — Lee STREAM #BREAKMYSOUL (@JustifyMyLee) June 19, 2022

“I think everyone forgot that Justin Timberlake did that.”

seems like y’all forgot Justin Timberlake did THIS. pic.twitter.com/xkSWRwXXMM — AdoreJT (@adorejt_ig) June 20, 2022

Another proof that we can manage everything with humor.

