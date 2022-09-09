Entertainment

Justin Timberlake: his apologies after his bizarre dance on stage, “I spoke to my feet”

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

We know Justin Timberlake above all for his scenic abilities… Remember that the husband of Jessica Biel was a showman before getting into comedy. So he wanted to get back into it by offering a choreography to the public, but it didn’t quite go as planned. His performance did not fail to react to the twittosphere and the tweets, each more hilarious than the other, were not long in coming. The 41-year-old man decided to react in turn to his “failed dance”.

Justin Timberlake: an apology at the height of the character

If there is one character trait that the former member of the NSYNC group can boast of, it is humor. He therefore seized on this quality to apologize in his own way for his more than questionable performance on Beat Ya Feet during Something in the Water Festival in Washington DC. Dressed in a simple white t-shirt and blue jogging bottoms, it’s as casual as that that Justin Timberlake appeared in an Instagram story to confuse himself as an excuse. ” I wanted to apologize for two reasons he began, pointing to his feet. ” I had a long talk with each of them and asked them never to do this to me again. I will now watch these two little guys and everything will be fine“, he continued. Before closing his intervention with a simple “I love you”.

Justin Timberlake: these very funny reactions following his performance

Since his demonstration, memes have been popping up all over the place, but Justin Timberlake hasn’t let up. His legendary sense of humor once again comes to the rescue of his image… Some comments still worth a detour:

“Why Justin Timberlake dances like me dancing Justin Timberlake in a nightclub”

“I think everyone forgot that Justin Timberlake did that.”

Another proof that we can manage everything with humor.

Read also :

Justin Timberlake returns with an amazing single

Boy band NSYNC just inaugurated their star on Hollywood Boulevard

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mila Kunis was ‘terrified’ of losing Ashton Kutcher amid health crisis

31 seconds ago

Mercato: This punchline on the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera

3 mins ago

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey reunite at D23: sweet video

11 mins ago

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 – Movie News

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button