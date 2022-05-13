Justin Timberlake: his hilarious marriage proposal to Jessica Biel

Invited to James Corden’s show to promote his new Candy series, Jessica Biel has agreed to come back to how Justin Timberlake asked for her hand. And the least we can say is that the actress is not about to forget this improbable moment!

Ten years ago, Justin Timberlake asked Jessica Biel to marry him. After a break of a few months during the year 2011, the singer and the actress were finally found, as on the first day. “When I met Jess, I thought she was undeniably beautiful. I made a kind of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody understood, except her. It took both of us a long time to admit that we really, really wanted to be together.“, had written Justin Timberlake in his book Hindsight: and all the things I can’t see in front of mereleased in 2018.

Then add: “She is a very good writer. She is a poet. She is a terrific actress. She is funny, very funny. And she’s one of the most patient people I know… She changed me. She changed my lifeSince then, the two stars have built a family by welcoming two children, Silas and Phineas, aged 7 and 1.5 years respectively.

“Dressed from head to toe in snowboarding gear”

Invited on the set of James Corden this Thursday, May 12, Jessica Biel has agreed to discuss the marriage proposal of her husband, they who will celebrate their ten years of union next October. “It was so good, so cute and totally unexpected. I had no idea he was going to do this. We were in Montana, in a property we had at the time. It was the middle of winter, we had been snowboarding all day. We were dressed in head-to-toe snowboard gear, helmets, gloves, the total“, she recounted.

Then add, hilarious: “Suddenly, he gets down on his knees and sinks into the snow. Then he looked at me and held out this ring. It was the cutest, most surprising and hilarious marriage proposal (…) I had huge gloves so I threw them away !“. An improbable initiative, which has borne fruit!