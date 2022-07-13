Justin Timberlake: his humorous apologies after his totally failed dance in the middle of a show (Video)

Unbelievable ! On June 18, Justin Timberlake missed his choreography at the Something in the Water Festival, which greatly amused internet users. In response, the singer chose humor to apologize.

“Everything goes with humor“. Justin Timberlake tested the effectiveness of this adage in his Instagram story to apologize for his disastrous performance on the dance Beat Ya Feetduring the Something in the Water Festival, held in Washington DC. Whereas his video went viral on social media, the 41-year-old singer chose humor as his reaction. In his story, he published the photo of his two feet with the message “I wanted to apologize for two reasons“.

As if that weren’t enough, Justin Timberlake added “I had a long talk with each of them and I asked them never to do this to me again. I will now watch these two little guys and everything will be fine.The singer then finished his video on a message of love for its 65.2 million subscribers”I love you“.

Justin Timberlake’s failed performance on his choreography: a video that made buzz

Internet users have ignited social networks since chis famous performance by Justin Timberlake, in Washington DC. All the reactions are there. Humor “Why Justin Timberlake Dances like me dancing to his songs in the nightclub“, desolation “America wanted ruin Janet Jackson’s career for this guy“, but also the protection “I think everyone forgot that Justin Timberlake did this.“

This is not the first time that the husband of Jessica Biel posts an apology on his Instagram account. Last February, the apologies were made to his ex-girlfriend for 4 years, Britney Spears, for a relationship that ended almost a decade ago. Moreover, if we believe that Britney Spears is the only recipient of the message, we could be easily mistaken. Indeed, the post and the apology were also for Janet Jackson. “I especially apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, individually, because I care about these women and respect themand I know I failed” could we read.