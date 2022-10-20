Justin Timberlake: his message to Jessica Biel for a very special occasion

It was on Instagram, this Thursday, October 20, that Justin Timberlake published a declaration of love for Jessica Biel, on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary. A message that melted his fans.

Love always. It was in 2012 that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel linked their destinies during a sumptuous wedding ceremony organized in Puglia, Italy. The couple have since welcomed two children into the home, 7-year-old Silas Rendall and 2-year-old Phineas. Despite the many hardships over the past ten years, including rumors of infidelity on the part of the singer who had made the front page of the press people in 2019, the duo seems more fulfilled than ever.

To celebrate this 10th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake split a very touching message posted on his Instagram account, accompanied by several photos and videos of the couple at different times in their married life.

“10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, you, such a beautiful person!”, can we read in legend. A message that melted the singer’s fans, but also some of their famous friends, including Quincy Jones, comedian Jo Koy, or director Emil Nava.