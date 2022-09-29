Justin Timberlake in a relationship with a Spice Girl: his secrets years later!

Justin Timberlake is one of the actors in the film Time Out (2011) airs tonight on TFX. The actor plays Will Salas alongside Amanda Seyfried (Sylvia Salas), Cillian Murphy (Raymond Leon), Olivia Wilde (Rachel Salas) and Matthew Bomer (Henry Hamilton).

In his life, Justin Timberlake has had multiple love stories. The 41-year-old singer was in a relationship with ex-Black Eyed Peas member Fergie in the summer of 1998, with Britney Spears from 1999 to 2002, with Alyssa Milano from August 2002 to January 2003, with Cameron Diaz of 2003 to 2006. He has been the companion of Jessica Biel since 2007, with whom he married on October 19, 2012. Together, they gave birth to two children: Silas, 7 years old and Phineas, 2 years old.

We hung out and partied a little

But handsome Justin was also in a relationship with a former member of the Spice Girls who is none other than … Emma Bunton. Indeed, the interpreter of Cry Me A River lived an affair with the ex-acolyte of Victoria Beckham at the beginning of the year 2003. In 2018, People had brought out an interview with Emma Bunton dating from 2004. Guest of the show The Jonathan Ross Show presented by Jonathan Ross, the latter had then questioned the singer about her affair with Justin Timberlake. “You spent a night with him, right? I heard it was true”he had asked her. “We hung out and partied a bit and he was very nice. He talked about it first, because otherwise I wouldn’t have said a word. He’s very nice,” she had replied.

For his part, Justin Timberlake had been the guest of the show The Ellen DeGeneres Show presented by Ellen DeGeneres. The singer, who was accompanied by members of his group NSYNC, was confronted with the game: “I did it”, “I never did it”. When asserting “I never dated a Spice Girl“, Justin Timberlake, visibly embarrassed, raised his sign where is written “I did it“. Like what, Justin Timberlake assumes everything!