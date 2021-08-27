The streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights for Reptile, whose protagonists will be Justin Timberlake and the Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro, whose project had already been announced. To communicate it is Deadline. At the center of the plot will be the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, which a time-hardened detective (played by Benicio Del Toro) begins to investigate, seeking the truth in a case where everything is not as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions that characterize his life. There will be the direction of the project Grant Singer, which will make his debut behind the camera of a feature film.

Reptile: Justin Timberlake in the cast with Benicio Del Toro

Grant Singer, known for directing numerous music videos including names such as The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, wrote the script with Benjamin Brewer (The Trust, Beneath Contempt). Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing for Black Label Media, with the co-production of Black Label’s Seth Spector. Del Toro and Rachel Smith are executive producers of Reptile.

After the last big break, Justin Timberlake back to the cinema, from The wheel of wonders from Woody Allen, in which the actor made the heart beat a Kate Winslet. Now the singer is on the big screen in a bittersweet movie called Palmer, which arrived on Apple TV + on January 29th. Palmer tells a story of friendship between two outsiders and delicately tackles the issue of gender identity through the character of a child who does not recognize himself in the biological sex he belongs to. To interpret the little one is Ryder Allen, while the direction of the film is by Fisher Stevens, which we mostly know as the Ben Jahrvi from Short circuit And Short Circuit 2. Below is the trailer of the film: