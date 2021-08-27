News

Justin Timberlake in the thriller Reptile opposite Benicio del Toro

Justin Timberlake in the thriller Reptile opposite Benicio del Toro (On Friday 27 August 2021) In the cast of Reptile, which will be distributed by Netflix, will also be there Justin Timberlake that he will support on the set Benicio of the Bull. Justin Timberlake will be the protagonist of Reptile, film produced by Black Label Media, thus joining the already announced Benicio of the Bull. The project will be directed by Grant Singer, who will make his feature film debut behind the camera. The script of Reptile was written by Benjamin Brewer. At the center of the plot will be the consequences the brutal …Read on movieplayer

