Justin Timberlake joins Pharell Williams on the stage of an American festival (VIDEO)

Saturday evening, Pharell Williams was the guest of the festival Something in the Water which was taking place in Washington. On the occasion of this highly anticipated show, the successful singer had invited several of his acolytes on stage such as TI, with whom he sang What You Know, Swagga Like Us and Live Your Life, NORE or Justin Timberlake, who finished the set with him. Absolutely crazy moments that the thousands of festival-goers present at the event delighted in with enthusiasm.

For these reunions, the interpreter of What goes around…come around accompanied the star at the origin of Happy on the titles My Love, Sexy Back, Rock Your Body, Senorita or Like I Love You. Pieces on which The Neptunes had worked, the duo of American producers of which Pharell is a part alongside Chad Hugo. Many videos of this epic performance made the rounds of the internet where fans started leaving enthusiastic comments.

The Clipse group, which had not sung together for twelve years, was also gathered on stage to perform a few titles. The duo opened with Mr. Me Toofollowed by What Happened to That Boy, Cot Damn and their first single Grindin’. An absolutely magical set that should remain etched in our memories.