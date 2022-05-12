Justin Timberlake Makes Cameo In ‘Candy’ Alongside Jessica Biel

Costa Rican couple! Justin Timberlake partnered with his wife Jessica Bielfor some episodes of his new Hulu series, candy.

The 41-year-old “Man of the Woods” singer will make a cameo appearance in the Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 episodes of the limited series as a detective. us weekly You can confirm. The five-night television event premiered on Monday, May 9.

While not a main character, Timberlake will share some scenes with his wife of 40 years, according to Hulu. (The real-life couple, who married in 2012, have sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.)

candy is based on the true-life story surrounding a 1980s Texas housewife named mongomery candy (played by Biel), who brutally murdered her friend Betty Gore (melanie lynskey). Although Candy killed her friend with an axe, she was later acquitted of murder.

Lynskey, 44, told him exclusively Us before the premiere what it was like to have the former ‘NSync member on set, revealing that her husband, jason rittershe worked closely with him as a second detective in later episodes.

“I didn’t get to have any scenes with him or work with him,” the New Zealand native confessed. “But my husband did it because my husband is the other detective in all the scenes with him.”

the sweet home alabama The actress, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Ritter, 42, revealed she “knew” her husband was “having a lot of fun” with Timberlake based on his off-camera behavior.

“They became very good friends,” he said. Us. “They were texting all the time, to the point where I was like, ‘Who are you texting?’ And he was like, ‘Justin!’ It was very nice. He had a great time.”

Lynskey added that the “few times” she met the “Cry Me a River” singer she thought it was a “love and [that] him and Jason are so cute together.”

the yellow jackets the actress, meanwhile, was linked with Biel during filming candydespite the dark nature of the subject material.

“Jessica is just great. It’s great talking to her. We talk a lot about our lives, our children, our husbands,” Lynskey said. Us from the vibrations of the set. “Us [had] play dates a few times [and] We used to go to the playground with our children.”

She continued, “I just like and respect her a lot. So it was a pleasure. I love working with her.”

The last two episodes of candy will air on Hulu Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 at 12 a.m. ET.

With information from Leanne Aciz Stanton

