Justin Timberlake mocked on social networks for his strange dance step: the artist responds with humor

Last weekend was held the second edition of the Pharrell Williams festival, “Something In The Water”, in Washington. For the occasion, the American artist had called on his friends, known as “Phriends”, to help him on stage.

Among these, Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old singer joined Pharrell on stage to perform the hits they made together in the early 2000s.

When interpreting his flagship single “SexyBack”, he suddenly tried a rather surprising choreography.

It is actually the local dance “Beat Your Feet”, the singer indeed wanted to wink at the city of Washington. Clumsily a priori.

The video was captured by a front row fan and the moment quickly went viral on social media. Many netizens teased Justin Timberlake about his performance.

Last night, with a lot of humor, Justin shared a video on his Instagram account where he apologizes to the people of Washington, DC.

“I want to apologize to you for two reasons: this, and this”, he launched, filming his two feet. “I had a long talk with each of them individually and told them never to do this to me again.”.

