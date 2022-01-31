Justin Timberlake quitting music? Confession displaces everyone

Actor, dancer and singer, Justin Timberlake has been missing from the scene for some time now: is he about to leave the music? Here is the truth.

The famous American singer enjoyed success from a very young age as member of the NSYNC bandbut what’s in its future?

Born on January 31, 1981 in Memphis, United States, today the American singer Justin Timberlake turns 41 years old. Dancer, actor and singer of great success, Justin made his debut at a very young age on Disney Channel, the entertainment channel dedicated to children. With Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera to Ryan Gosling in fact he was part of the Mickey Mouse Club and only a few years later he started his brilliant career as a singer.

For the first few years he was a member of the famous band NSYNC, while starting from the early 2000s he continued his musical career as a soloist. To his credit he has 12 music albums, of which 7 released with the band and 5 solo. His latest project dates back to 2018 and is the record Man of the Woodsbut its many fans around the world are eagerly awaiting new music. When it will arrive?

Apparently there is no need to worry too much as some time ago the singer of Sexy Back he explained that his creative process can also take a long time, and who doesn’t feel the burden of having to release one album after another. Interviewed by The Rolling Stones, he spoke of the long pauses between one recording project and another.

“The breaks have never had anything to do with the commitments for the cinema” Justin explained. “I’m not one for 10 or 15-title discographies: three records in 11 years, that’s my standard.” Reading his statements, it seems clear that the singer has a lot to heart the final result, and that he works hard to make sure everything is at its best. Even if it does involve waiting a little longer. “I want each record to be a special event for me” he in fact added.

Justin Timberlake’s private life

After a two-year relationship with the pop star Britney Spears, which attracted a lot of public and media attention, Justin Timberlake had a love affair with the very famous actress Cameron Diaz, with whom he also starred in the film Bad Teacher. In 2007 he meets the woman of his life, the actress Jessica Biel, star of Seventh heaven. The two have been together ever since and are one of Hollywood’s most loved couples. They have two children: Silas Randall and Phineas.