Justin Timberlake Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy and He’s Angry…

Britney Spears’ 40-year-old pregnancy surprised some this week. As she has just been released from her guardianship, the American singer has decided to start a family with her dear and tender Sam Asghari, a dancer and sports coach 12 years her junior, whom she has loved since 2016.

And if her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, let it be known, via his lawyer, that he was very happy for her – on NBC Newshis spokesperson explained: “He wishes her to be happy, and to experience a perfectly healthy pregnancy. He congratulated her and Sam Asghari” – the first man in her life does not rejoice so much…

Indeed, questioned in the street by a paparazzi, on the happy news of Brit-Brit, the singer of Cry me a river got angry. He swung at this photographer who was a little too gluey: “ Stop! Go away ! »

It must be said that the father of Silas Randall Timberlake (born April 11, 2015) and Phineas Timberlake (born July 31, 2020), the fruit of his love affair with actress Jessica Biel, is starting to get tired of being told about it. his ex.

Why so upset?

A few weeks ago, Britney Spears confirmed to her fans that she had never cheated on Justin Timberlake 20 years ago. At the time, the singer had launched his career by implying that the princess of pop had played him. Without contradicting the rumors and even worse by writing a song about their breakup. A few months ago, he publicly apologized for having taken advantage of this system to boost sales of his records.