Justin Timberlake remembers an NSYNC moment

Justin Timberlake is missing an NSYNC moment and fans are hoping something else will be announced.

Justin Timberlake He posted a meeting with his classmates on Instagram NSYNC To relive a moment of the band. Video of this meeting, blew up the network Because it is said that they will not only sing “Theme”.troll 3«, «Better Places» But behind this will be the announcement of possible tours or productions. There is a history of 28 years and they separated since 2007 but now it is being said that after 20 years they have recorded many songs again. Justin timberlake, JC Chasez, chris kirkpatrick, joey fatone And lance bass They haven’t said anything, but according to TMZ, one of them has already hinted at “returning to where NSYNC’s Jessie and Bass left off.” And after the VMAs it’s the perfect time to get back into the act of “relevance” and relive moments like the video.

Justin finds relief from NSYNC moment

