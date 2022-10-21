Justin Timberlake reveals that one of his former conquests is none other than a Spice Girls

Before falling in love with Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake was a real heartbreaker. Between pop stars, actresses and it-girls, the former singer of the group NSYNC has many names on his roster. However, some of these relationships have remained rumored… But who can resist the power of Ellen DeGeneres? Not Justin Timberlake! Indeed, the handsome kid has finally confirmed the existence of an old relationship of almost 20 years ago. Nobody expected it because everyone had completely forgotten that they had been able to attend a Spice Girls.

Justin Timberlake: this heartbreaker

Between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, it was rather complicated to follow the love affairs of Justin Timberlake. To give a little background, the actor was in a relationship with Fergie in the summer of 98, with Britney Spears for three years… His taste for girls who make the buzz also turned him to Alyssa Milano with whom he maintained an idyll between August 2002 and January 2003. Then, he stayed three years with actress Cameron Diaz and ended up being seduced by the charms of the beautiful Jessica Biel. He also has two children with the latter who is now his wife and whose daily life he has shared since 2007.

Among all these stories, there are some for which confirmation has never been made and for this one, we can count on host Ellen DeGeneres. We can therefore add a Spice Girls to this already well-filled list.

Justin Timberlake: who was the lucky winner?

But which of the five British pop stars capsized the handsome Justin Timberlake? It’s Emma Bunton! The rumor ran in the early 2000s and the pretty blonde was questioned by host Jonathan Ross during an appearance on the show The Jonathan Ross Show in 2004. “You spent a night with him, right?” I heard it was true”, he had asked her. Question she vaguely answered: “We hung out and partied a bit and he was very nice. He talked about it first, because otherwise I wouldn’t have said a word. He’s very nice“.

Recently, presenter Ellen DeGeneres returned to this alleged relationship. So it is during the game ” I did it”, “I never did it“ that the statement “I have never dated a Spice Girl” fell. The actor and singer held up the sign ” I did it“…We now know the truth about these two!

