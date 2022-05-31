Justin Timberlake sells his catalog of songs for 100 million dollars

He is one of the most emblematic artists of the last twenty years: revealed by the mythical group NSYNC, the interpreter of Rock Your Body can boast of having built an impressive career.

According to Bloomberg, Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalog. The deal, valued at approximately $100 million, gives the song management company ownership of more than 200 songs Timberlake has signed over the past two decades.

” The iconic American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor who is one of the most influential artists of the past 20 years and named by Billboard as the most successful male solo artist in Top 40 history/ contemporary hit radio stations »said Merk Mercuriadis (founder of Hipgnosis).

But then, what does this transaction represent? Hold on tight, this sale includes “ the entire Justin Timberlake copyright, ownership and financial interest of the author and publisher’s share of public performance revenue, and the catalog of musical compositions written by Justin Timberlake…the rights Global Composition Administration Rights, subject to the remaining term of Universal Music’s administration rights, which expire in 2025.”we read in the columns of Idolator.

For his part, Justin Timberlake says: “I am thrilled to partner with Merck and Hipgnosis – it values ​​artists and their creative work and has always been a strong advocate for songwriters and stories. I can’t wait to get into this next chapter. ”

Justin Timberlake thus joins artists such as Rihanna, Shakira and Neil Young – whose catalogs have already been acquired by Hipgnosis.