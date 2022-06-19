Justin Timberlake shares rare photo of son for Father’s Day

Musical prodigies in the making! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the proud parents of their two sons, Silas and Phineas, and they couldn’t help but marvel at their little ones for Father’s Day.

“My two favorite melodies ❤️❤️“, the former ‘NSync member, 41, said via Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

In the social media snap, Timberlake posted a sweet photo of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 23 months, side by side as they played a grand piano at their home.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The 40 year old man 7th Sky alum – who married the Tennessee native in 2012 – previously revealed that the boys have their own musical talents, just like their father. During an appearance in May on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel explained that Silas was interested in “orchestras, symphonies and soundtracks” as well as electronic dance music (EDM), which she called a “strange combo.” While Silas even hopes to become a DJ one day, the Fisherman alum noted that her second little one has a more classic ear.

“Phinny is the one with the guitar upside down, playing, playing drums… he won’t let go of those instruments,” Biel said. Ellen Degeneres. “I see musical abilities in both but they are different.”

After dating for several years, the couple expanded their offspring when Silas was born in April 2015. Phineas then followed in July 2020.

“Phineas really came at the right time because it gave them this new direction as a couple,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly of the couple in August 2021. “They both admit that having two children has been harder than they ever imagined, but the good thing is that they have really bonded. Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.

The insider added: “They are both such dedicated parents. Although they love their careers, they both say being a mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever done.

The couple – who primarily reside in Tennessee with their sons – keep their family life relatively private while finding time to marvel at their sweet brood.

“It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I have now with my 6-year-old are so cool,” Bienne said of motherhood during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Like, he’s a real person who says the funniest things and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s so interesting to see that part happen and the little one is just cute as hell.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

