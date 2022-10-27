Justin Timberlake: the singer has a “tantrum” after the announcement of the pregnancy of his ex Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake has reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy. And the hit singer typed a “tantrum”. We tell you everything here.

A few days ago on Instagram, Britney Spears surprised everyone by announcing that she was pregnant of her third child. On social media, she said: “I lost so much weight to make my trip to Maui, only to gain it back…I was like, ‘Damn…what happened to my stomach??? My husband said “No, you’re pregnant silly!!! » So I took a pregnancy test… and then… I’m pregnant! Four days later, my belly has really grown! If there are two in there, I’ll lose my mind! “. And in the process, the singer unveiled videos of her baby bump which you can find right HERE.

Not Justin Timberlake throwing a tantrum because Britney is pregnant 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/flQJQWsXZG — Britney Stan 🤰 (@BritneyTheStan) April 12, 2022

And the announcement of this pregnancy made Justin Timberlake, the ex of Britney Spears, react. It turns out that a paparazzi chased the singer into the street for his reaction, as you can see in the video just above. And Justin Timberlake said : “Stop! Go away ! ». We imagine that the singer was much more annoyed by the fact of being followed by a paparazzi than by the announcement of the singer of Baby One More Time. In any case since that moment, he has not expressed himself on its social networks.

Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears reacts in turn

The singer’s ex-husband and father of her children, Kevin Ferdeline, also reacted. It was his lawyer who said he was very happy for his ex-wife. He told NBC News: “He wishes her to be happy, and to experience a perfectly healthy pregnancy. He congratulated her and Sam Asghari. » Like what between Britney Spears and Kevin Ferdeline, everything is going well! Which is absolutely not the case of the ex-spouses, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who are at war and who are currently on trial.