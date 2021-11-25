Justin Timberlake to Britney Spears: “Now that you’re free we should definitely meet!”

Justin Timberlake, according to an insider, would like to talk to Britney Spears: according to the source, now that the singer is free, her ex would be more than happy to meet her.

Justin Timberlake seems to be happy for his ex girlfriend, Britney Spears, after the pop star’s legal guardianship was famously terminated earlier this month. The 40-year-old, who publicly apologized to the singer last February, apparently “would like to meet with Britney“,

According to a HollywoodLife insider “Justin is delighted that Spears is finally living the life he has longed for. She loves to see her embrace all the good things that are happening to her now that she is out of guardianship and doesn’t want to get in the way of the life she is trying to rebuild.“.

According to the source, “the actor believes the Toxic singer appreciated his apology and hopes he knows he will always be there for her, at all times. “”Justin hasn’t contacted her personally yet“, the insider revealed.”Even if he intends to do so and wishes everything they could potentially say to each other remain private“.

Nine months ago Justin Timberlake chose Instagram to publicly apologize to the star after the release of the biopic Framing Britney Spears: “I have seen the messages and comments, I have seen your concern and I want to respond. I am terribly sorry for the period of my life when my actions fueled the problem. Moments when I talked out loud or didn’t talk when I should have. I know I haven’t done enough, I know I’ve benefited from a system that justifies misogyny and racism. I want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson because I love and respect them. I know I have failed. “