Justin Timberlake: two rare photos of his sons for Father’s Day, Jessica Biel pays tribute to him

Particularly secretive about their family life, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rarely give news of their children, and almost never publish photos of them. The two actors, however, allow themselves small exceptions for major events, such as when their mother turned 40 last March, or this weekend on the occasion of Father’s Day. We thus discover their two sons, named Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (23 months), who have grown up well!

Justin Timberlake declares his love to his sons

Justin Timberlake has chosen to celebrate Father’s Day with a photo that shows that his children (already) share his passion for music. Silas and Phineas are from behind, seated in front of a black piano, running their little fingers through the keys. “My two favorite melodies”, comments the singer to declare his love to his little boys. And he adds: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!”.

Jessica Biel pays tribute to Justin Timberlake

Just like her husband, Jessica Biel shared a photo where you can’t see their sons’ faces, even though little Phineas is slightly in profile. It’s a shot of a big family hug that she chose, with the youngest in her arms while Silas surrounds his parents with his arms. A moment that obviously delighted both parents, since they show pretty smiles!

To pay tribute to Justin Timberlake for Father’s Day, Jessica Biel quotes a proverb: “To the world, you are a dad. But to our family, you are the world.” “I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was summed it up perfectly. We love you Baby. Thank you for being our everything!”then writes the actress.