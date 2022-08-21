Justin Timberlake was Elton John’s first choice for ‘Rocketman’

There have been several hot music biopics released over the past few years. But few are as newsworthy as the 2019 film. Rocketman. The film, which details music superstar Elton John’s rise to stardom and his personal struggles, starred Taron Egerton as John and included a star-studded supporting cast. Rocketman has been in the making for a long time. It was produced with the support and help of John himself. While John raved about Egerton’s work in the film, the music icon initially had a very different actor in mind to tackle the lead role.

What role did Justin Timberlake miss in ‘Rocketman’?

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/SsuHAn54wPs?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

English-born actor Taron Egerton landed the role of Elton John in Rocketman. The role came with a considerable amount of challenge, given John’s notoriety. Although Egerton ended up taking on the role fully, he wasn’t the first star John had in mind to play it. In a May 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John’s husband and Rocketman producer David Furnish admitted Justin Timberlake took the spot.

John and Timberlake had worked together before. Timberlake starred in the 2001 music video for John’s song This train doesn’t stop there anymore. “We never officially approached Justin because we were never at a stage where it was the right time to approach him,” Furnish said. “But he did an amazing job in the video. He put on a prosthetic nose, and that turned out to be some really interesting acting work, too.

“Rocketman” has received numerous awards and nominations

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/S3vO8E2e6G0?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Timberlake isn’t the only star to be considered playing the role of John. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Tom Hardy was in talks to star in the film. John even admitted to a crowd at Cannes that the actor ended up dropping out of the film, paving the way for Egerton to land the lead role. He praised Egerton’s work in Rocketman. “His performance in this film is chilling and brilliant,” the musician shared. “When I watch the film, I don’t see an actor, I see myself. »

Egerton received critical acclaim for his performance in Rocketman, including a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. He also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Fans loved the musical interpretation of John’s epic life, an innovative cinematic tribute to a true music legend.

Justin Timberlake has starred in several successful films

Musician Justin Timberlake performs at the 2017 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee. | John Shearer/Getty Images for M2M Construction

Even though Timberlake didn’t get the role in Rocketman, the pop star has starred in a wide variety of films. Among them are The social network, bad teacher, and On time. Timberlake focused primarily on his acting career in the early 2000s. But in recent years, the actor has prioritized voice acting. Over the past few years, Timberlake has lent his vocal talents to the Trolls film franchise.

In the realm of live action, Timberlake appeared in 2017 marvelous wheel and the drama 2021 Palm. The next step for Timberlake is the crime thriller Reptile, slated for release in late 2022, according to IMDb. He also remains active in the music industry. And he devotes considerable time to his business dealings, including collaborations with fragrance brands and fashion lines.

RELATED: Why Elton John Didn’t Want To Sing ‘Rocket Man’ In His Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart’ Collab