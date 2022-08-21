Entertainment

Justin Timberlake was Elton John’s first choice for ‘Rocketman’

There have been several hot music biopics released over the past few years. But few are as newsworthy as the 2019 film. Rocketman. The film, which details music superstar Elton John’s rise to stardom and his personal struggles, starred Taron Egerton as John and included a star-studded supporting cast. Rocketman has been in the making for a long time. It was produced with the support and help of John himself. While John raved about Egerton’s work in the film, the music icon initially had a very different actor in mind to tackle the lead role.

What role did Justin Timberlake miss in ‘Rocketman’?

English-born actor Taron Egerton landed the role of Elton John in Rocketman. The role came with a considerable amount of challenge, given John’s notoriety. Although Egerton ended up taking on the role fully, he wasn’t the first star John had in mind to play it. In a May 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John’s husband and Rocketman producer David Furnish admitted Justin Timberlake took the spot.

