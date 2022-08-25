Justin Timberlake will be at the gala event

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake will be the main artist at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 gala, which will take place on October 8.

Held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, the event will raise funds for the hospital that provides care for pediatric patients.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host this important event for the first time since 2018,” said Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

At the event, philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe will each receive the Courage to Care Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations whose humanitarian efforts are exemplary.

Past honorees include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, among others.

“We will honor these compassionate and generous advocates for children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also honor our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures.” for the children,” added Viviano.

