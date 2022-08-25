Justin Timberlake will host the Children’s Hospital gala – El Mexicano

It is said that the singer will perform for free at the event and that he will also make a millionaire donation to support the cause for the children of the hospital.

United States.- This year the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala will return and Justin Timberlake will be the main artist. It will be next October 8 when the event takes place, at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host this important event for the first time since 2018,” said Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of the hospital.

Other celebrities who have received the distinction are actresses Natalie Portman, Drew Barrymore and Jamie Lee Curtis; former basketball player Pau Gasol; the presenter Jimmy Kimmel and the model Heidi Klum. “We will honor these generous advocates for children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.

We will also honor our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children,” said Viviano.

-ABCNEWS







