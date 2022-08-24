Justin Timberlake will host the Children’s Hospital gala

USA.- This year the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala will return and Justin Timberlake will be the main artist. It will be next October 8 when the event takes place, at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host this important event for the first time since 2018,” said Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of the hospital.

The goal is to raise funds for the hospital that provides care to pediatric patients. Kristin and Jeff Worthe will receive the “Courage to Care” award, individually, for their humanitarian efforts at the gala.

Other celebrities who have received the distinction are actresses Natalie Portman, Drew Barrymore and Jamie Lee Curtis; former basketball player Pau Gasol; the presenter Jimmy Kimmel and the model Heidi Klum. “We will honor these generous advocates for children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.

We will also honor our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children,” said Viviano.

More about Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s hospital in California and among the best in the country for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious US News & World Report honor roll.

Children’s Hospital is home to the Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. Children’s Hospital is also one of the leading teaching hospitals in the United States thanks to its affiliation since 1932 with the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.