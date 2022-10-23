Justin Timberlake : years later, he reveals to have been in a relationship with a Spice Girl

If everyone remembers the love story between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, what we don’t necessarily know is that the singer was in a relationship with another star of the 90s.

Justin Timberlake in a relationship with Emma, ​​of the Spice Girls

It’s in 2018, in the show The EllenDegeneresShow that Justin Timberlake indulged in a few confessions. Indeed, he confessed to having been in a relationship with Emma Buntonformer member of Spice Girls. According to him, it was at the beginning of the year 2003. At the time, the singer was still in the NSYNC group. And it was during a well-known game on Ellen Degeneres’ show that the singer answered the question, “I’ve dated a Spice Girl before.” In complete honesty, Justin Timberlake held up the “I already did” sign.

This is not the first time that this relationship has been mentioned. Rumors were already circulating at the time. Emma Bunton, for example, was asked about her relationship with Justin Timberlake on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2004. “You had a night with him, right? I heard it was true “, had then asked the presenter Jonathan Ross. Emma Bunton didn’t mince words and then replied: “We hung out and partied a bit and he was very nice. He talked about it first, because otherwise I wouldn’t have said a word. He is very kind.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, a now iconic couple

Justin Timberlake therefore had several love stories before meeting Jessica Biel and marry the actress. We remember, of course, the essential couple he formed with Britney Spears. But that’s not all, the singer was also in a relationship with Fergie in 1998 and even had a love affair with the star of Charmed, Alyssa Milano, in 2002, before meeting Cameron Diaz who shared his life for three years.

Today Justin Timberlake has been married to Jessica Biel since 2007. Together they have two children, 7-year-old Silas and Phineas who is now two years old.