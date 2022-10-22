Justin Timberlake’s dance: Internet users embarrassed

This weekend, during the Something in the Water Festival in Washington DC, Justin Timberlake made the buzz. The singer 41-year-old engaged in a performancee ultra noticed, which left some of his fans perplexed.

It is alongside Chloe x Halle, Noreaga or rapper Usher that Justin Timberlake participated in this famous event. In several videos, we see himperform on the famous dance Beat Ya Feet, widespread in Washington DC. Very relaxed, the interpreter of Cry Me a River took the stage in a short-sleeved button-down shirt and khaki pants.

Justin Timberlake, a failed performance

Initially known for his epic choreographies, the artist tried his own version of the dance, quite particular. On the videos, he shuffles his feet and jumps in a sluggish fashion. Fans also commented on his unusual facial expressions and gestures.

This is not the first time that a performance by Justin Timberlake has caused a lot of ink to flow. Indeed, we remember his missed performance during the 2004 Super Bowl, where he tore Janet Jackson’s top, revealing his chest live, in front of more than 90 million spectators.

