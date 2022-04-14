Justin Timberlake’s reaction to being asked about Britney Spears’ pregnancy

Walking quietly down the street Justin Timberlake until a paparazzi intercepted him and asked him a particular question. The singer was accompanied by what could be a guard and was carrying a bottle of water in his hand when He was asked about Britney Spears’s pregnancy.

The former NSYNC chose not to generate any controversy and although he did not take the question in the best way, he reacted calmly when answering. “Britney Spears just announced that she is pregnant…” the paparazzi asked while recording, when he was interrupted by Justin Timberlake.

“Stop!” said the voice of “Cry me a river.” “Go away,” added the singer, making a sign with his hand so that he would leave him alone. His reaction drew laughs from the paparazzi, as Justin Timberlake continued on his way into a building.

Britney Spears and Jessica Biel’s current partner had a relationship between 1998 and 2002.

The voice of “Slave 4 U” announced this week that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. The singer had two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who did react to this new pregnancy of his ex-partner.

