Justin would have warned Hailey to stay away from Selena Gomez

FARANDULA. haley bieber Y Selena Gomez They were a trend a few weeks ago after they starred in a photo series in which they looked very affectionate. The images caused a great sensation since for a long time it was speculated that there was an enmity between them due to the model’s commitment to Justin Bieberwho was a couple of the singer.

After the snapshots went around the world, the one who was not so happy with the meeting between the ladies was Justin. According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Bieber warned his wife to stay away from Selena.

According to a close source, the interpreter de Peaches is concerned that something could go wrong between the women “after years of clashing with each other” and that they are finally on “friendly terms”.

“They are both in very different places in their lives now, so they were finally able to put the past behind them and make amends,” the insider noted. “She (Selena) is mature enough now to realize that her and Justin were a recipe for disaster. Selena is above him. She thinks Hailey is a good person and she wishes her well,” he added.

However, Justin is “freaked out” after the photos of his wife and his ex-girlfriend, being the most friendly and cheerful, they went viral. The images in which both are embracing were captured by the photographer Tyrell Hamptonwho did not hesitate to publish them on their social networks.

“He even warned Hailey to keep her distance from Selena, despite asking for a truce. As far as he’s concerned, all hell can break loose again at any moment,” the source said.

clarification of rumors

Recently, haley bieber talked about her husband’s relationship with Selena Gomez, saying she “never had a relationship with him” when he was with her. And in addition, she clarified that she never stole the boyfriend of the protagonist of the series “Only Murders in the Building”.

“I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. I think it was the best thing that could have happened to him to move on, get engaged, get married and get on with her life that way,” Hailey said.

The American model insisted that Justin, 28, had “closed a chapter” with Gomez before proposing to her in the Bahamas in July 2018.

Selena’s reaction

After the interview, Selena She couldn’t keep quiet and in a live show she did through TikTok she asked her fans to put hate aside.

While she never mentioned Hailey’s words on her live show, Selena it was more than forceful. “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting and it’s not fair and no one should ever be judged the way I’ve seen it,” he said of the messages his ex and the model.