Justine Mattera | the fear and the miracle for the sister operated on the heart

Justine Mattera: the fear (and the miracle) for her sister who had a heart operation (Thursday 16 December 2021)
Justine Mattera shared her story on Instagram sister Jessica, who has a tumor caused by her as a child, needed a delicate and risky surgery heart. And that was saved by science and faith, as the showgirl tells on her Instagram page. Jessica, smaller than Justine 21 months old, and resident in the USA, in North Carolina, at the age of 11 she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and underwent several doses of radiotherapy that saved her life but left aftermath heart to the lungs. At the age of 48 the woman was therefore forced by heart failure to undergo an emergency surgery, very risky, with only a 40% chance of success. Luckily everything went well and …Read about dilei

Justine Mattera: the fear (and the miracle) for her sister who had a heart operation

Justine Mattera shared on Instagram the story of her sister Jessica undergoing a risky heart surgery due to the consequences of a tumor she had as a child …

.

