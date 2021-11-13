Juve, 11-0 in a friendly match against Pianese: 4 goals by Kean, 3 by Kaio Jorge

The recovery of Moise Kean was one of Juventus’ objectives in this break and, judging by the response of the pitch, it has been achieved. The date of the hoped-for return to Lazio is a month away from his last official match, on 20 October with Zenit. Back in the group in recent days after muscle strain in his right thigh, the blue striker scored four goals in the 11-0 against La Pianese, La Pianese amateur team of Piedmontese excellence. This is the test with which the bianconeri ended the week of training this morning at the Continassa, before a couple of days of rest to return to work from Tuesday: the resumption of the championship next Saturday in Rome is in the sights.