Juve, 11-0 in a friendly match against Pianese: 4 goals by Kean, 3 by Kaio Jorge

It ends 11-0 against the Pianese amateurs: without nationals and mixed ranks with the Under 23 and Under 19 boys, worthy of note is the newfound physical condition of the two Allegri forwards one week after the resumption of the championship against Lazio. Arthur also scored, now two days off
The recovery of Moise Kean was one of Juventus’ objectives in this break and, judging by the response of the pitch, it has been achieved. The date of the hoped-for return to Lazio is a month away from his last official match, on 20 October with Zenit. Back in the group in recent days after muscle strain in his right thigh, the blue striker scored four goals in the 11-0 against La Pianese, La Pianese amateur team of Piedmontese excellence. This is the test with which the bianconeri ended the week of training this morning at the Continassa, before a couple of days of rest to return to work from Tuesday: the resumption of the championship next Saturday in Rome is in the sights.
Also Kaio (and Arthur)
Obviously without the national teams, the friendly match was played in mixed ranks with the Under 23 and Under 19 players. turn his candidacy for the match against Lazio. Arthur also scored, another man who plans to have cemented his recovery in these days of work at Continassa, as well as two boys from Lamberto Zauli’s Under 23 team: Emanuele Zuelli, midfielder arrived in the summer from Chievo and author of a brace, and Mattia Compagnon, a winger who grew up in the Udinese nursery and has been in the second Juventus team for a few months. At rest tomorrow and Monday, when work resumes, Allegri will also welcome the first national teams back from matches with their respective teams.
November 13 – 14:22
